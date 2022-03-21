Have you ever wondered how you can transform your business and take the lead on sustainability?

The Energy and Water Agency is offering a set of free online sustainability sessions aimed at the corporate sector, including SMEs. The course covers a spectrum of sustainability opportunities including waste management, renewable energy, water and energy efficiency, sustainable buildings, green roofs and much more.

The course – that has been very well-received in the past – has been designed to be interactive, and registrants will have the opportunity to participate in various group tasks, discuss best practices and learn from one another. Through the various case studies led by multiple experts at the forefront of sustainability, attendees will gain first-hand knowledge on sustainable measures to implement in their business.

By the end of the course, participants will gain a holistic overview of sustainable measures they can incorporate into their business as part of their corporate social responsibility. Upon completion, a certificate of participation will be given to the registrants. Upon request attendees can also receive a free consultation session, to discuss best practices and factual tips that they can implement within the company. All information disclosed will remain confidential.

More information and bookings

The course is made up of three, three-hour sessions which will be held every Tuesday between 12.30pm and 3.30pm. The next courses start on March 29, 2022.

To reserve your space today, e-mail ghajn@gov.mt. Attendees will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.