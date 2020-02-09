Primary and secondary school students are invited to submit applications by next Sunday for a competition to be appointed as ambassadors on sustainable consumption by the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA).

The successful applicants will serve as young leaders committed to create positive change to and deliver positive messages on the importance for consumers to make sustainable purchase decisions. They will also take part in a media campaign promoting sustainable choices and consumption, and will speak on behalf of future generations at an MCCAA national conference on the theme ‘The Sustainable Consumer’ on World Consumer Rights Day.

The competition winners will be decided by an MCCAA adjudication board.

For more information, e-mail info.wcrd@mccaa.org.mt or visit the website below.

www.mccaa.org.mt