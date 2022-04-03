A call for applicants has been issued for participants in an intensive five-day course on the theme ‘The future of sustainable educational communities for Greece’ to be held in Athens, Greece, from June 20 to 24 as part of an Erasmusplus project called SciCultureD.

The project partners include the University of Malta, the Western Norway University of Applied Sciences, City2­sciece ‒ a science communication enterprise in Germany, and Science View, a Greek science communication NGO. The project aims to nurture transdisciplinarity and innovative problem solving by blending arts, science and entrepreneurship. It is funded by the EU Erasmusplus programme.

The aim of the upcoming course is to bring together individuals of different backgrounds to reflect on how modern technology and urban development are affecting society and how these changes are impacting the education system, and come up with solutions to emerging problems to promote a more sustainable future. Participants will be immersed in a transdisciplinary experience, supported by experts in arts, science, entrepreneurship, pedagogy, design thinking and science communication, to discuss and probe the theme.

Prospective applicants may either attend the physical course for a fee of €500 or the online version for €250.

Applicants affiliated with the project partners may apply until May 2 for grants to cover all expenses. The closing date for applications is May 23.

For details, visit the website below.

https://sciculture.eu