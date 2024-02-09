Sustain-Delay, a music programme filled with a year of events dedicated to adventurous electronic music, proudly announces its first concert featuring the Italian duo Molom (Milena Berta & Alessandro Pedretti).

The event promises an immersive experience as Molom takes the audience on a sonic journey, incorporating real-time sampling of stone working sounds, visual art and more.

Set against the backdrop of the Malta Society Arts’ courtyard in Valletta where pickaxes delicately touch upon limestone, this evening entitled Music From Stones and Plants focuses on how organic material or sounds adjacent to natural sounds can be transformed into electronic music.

In their first performance in Malta, Molom (Milena Berti and Alessandro Pedretti) will be presenting an approach towards electronic music where performance also includes process.

Sustain-Delay has curated an unforgettable night that kicks off with Alien Montesin, who will be DJing the natural world. Alien Montesin's set promises to transport the audience into the heart of the wilderness, blending ambient sounds with electronic beats.

Following this, Naqara will take the stage, sourcing sounds from plants and seamlessly integrating them with sparse ambient and IDM (Intelligent Dance Music) to create an ethereal sonic landscape.

The event, scheduled for February 15, is a celebration of the intersection between sound, nature, and human creativity. Attendees can anticipate an evening that challenges their conceptions of electronic music, immersing them in a world where the organic and the synthetic coalesce.

Tickets for Sustain-Delay's inaugural session featuring Molom, Alien Montesin, and Naqara are available at Showshappening. For more information on Sustain-Delay, visit the programme’s website or Facebook and Instagram.

This project forms part of the Malta Society of Arts’ performing arts programme which is supported by Arts Council Malta.