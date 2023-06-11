The Government’s commitment to improve the quality of life of residents is not solely related to subsidies in the energy sector or financing social benefits such as increase in pensions. The Government’s strategy to improve the quality of life also includes active participation of residents within Maltese society. One instrumental factor to strengthen active participation is by investing in our unique cultural frameworks. Indeed, culture is a catalyst for the sustainable development of our country. Its validity from a global perspective, culture specifically contributes to the promotion of social inclusion, environmental sustainability, economic development, collective harmony, and security.

Recently, the Ministry for the Local Heritage, Arts and Local Government announced the extensive works on St Helen’s Gate within Saint Margaret Bastion in Cospicua for a €1 million investment. Such works are carried out with the intent to continue preserving this tangible heritage. Such investment emphasizes the government’s priority to protect and preserve one of the many historical sites pertaining to the unique cultural heritage. Essentially, restoration of these historical sites provides added value to our residents and for tourists that visit such localities. Fundamentally, such investments are also encouraging residents to remain respectful and be knowledgeable about local cultural heritage – a unique heritage that triggers historic and aesthetic interest included within domestic tourism.

However, investing in culture is not just related to these tangible infrastructural projects. Active participation of residents within the community is vital. Our communities present several residents with diverse abilities, who voluntarily seek to share such abilities with the rest of the community. As Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government, we are encouraging Local Councils to contribute further to the promotion of culture. Therefore, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority and the Directorate for Strategy and Policy Implementation, a cultural scheme to assist local councils was launched. The scheme provides financial assistance for Local Councils to develop and adapt cultural activities with the intention of continually promoting cultural sustainability - also contributing to the benefit of the residents’ well-being.

49 Local Councils were financed around €800,000 between them through the Annual Cultural Activities scheme. The local councils that submitted their applications and were classified for funds include six from the Northern Region, five from the Eastern Region, eight from Port Region, 12 from Southern Region, seven from Western Region and 12 from the Region of Gozo.

Some of the activities to be financed are already familiar and sought by many due to their popularity. Activities such as Festa Fjuri, Festa Ċitru, BirguFest and Milied f’Għajnsielem will benefit from this scheme. Yearly, such events are praised for their organization and the positive impact they have on visitors. Hence, local councils are identifying how localities may develop innovative professional ideas and turn them into attractive activities to people of all ages whilst engaging more residents to be more active within their locality.

The objectives of the investment through the cultural scheme includes that of strengthening the socio-economic impact, cohesion, inclusion, diversity, health and well-being of localities. The extensive commitment by Local Government should remain that of cultivating a close-knit and accessible society for all.

Another objective includes the potential collaboration and development of new cultural networks. Such activities enhance the involvement of diverse stakeholders, whereby discussions and planning results in creating professional end-products that attract numerous visitors to such events. Furthermore, such cultural networking may benefit stakeholders to collaborate with both local and international counterparts, either existing or new.

Evidently, these activities are highly sought by locals and tourists as the end-product is of high-quality. Indeed, these activities are a local artistic exhibition developed by the hardworking volunteers that continuously seek to elevate the final product. Such diverse capabilities are clear ingredients for these successful activities that would leave a positive impact on visitors.

Therefore, the launch of this cultural scheme will subsequently improve innovation, creativity, quality and sustainability of the collective communities.

Lastly, the main objective of these activities and hence the government’s continuous commitment to invest through similar schemes is for the promotion of culture, the unique local heritage and preservation of Maltese traditions- including traditional cultures and other temporary practices. Evidently, some localities are benefitting from these funds for activities related to religious traditional feasts such as Christmas. However, localities are also introducing activities that meet the expectations of other cultures, hence promoting diversity and inclusion.