Suzuki has facelifted the Ignis Hybrid crossover, with a new engine standard across the range, a fresh gearbox option, and a rugged look.

The hybrid powertrain has been updated with a new 1.2-litre petrol engine, which Suzuki says promises better fuel economy and lower CO 2 emissions. Further economy improvements come from an increased battery size, from 3Ah to 10Ah.

Furthermore, a new CVT automatic gearbox is available as an option on SZ-T and SZ5 trims with two-wheel-drive.

The two-wheel-drive version with the manual gearbox is the most efficient, achieving 55.7mpg on the combined cycle with CO 2 emissions of 114g/km.

On the outside, there have been some minor styling revisions, with a five-spoke front grille and a redesigned front and rear bumper. Inside, there’s a new instrument cluster and new interior accent colours.

Standard equipment includes air conditioning, DAB radio, 15-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and rear privacy glass. The SZ-T trim adds a rear-view camera, 16-inch alloy wheels, wheel arch extensions, and smartphone connectivity. The SZ5 adds automatic air conditioning, satellite navigation, rear electric windows, fog lights, and extra safety equipment.