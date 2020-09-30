Suzuki has revealed the Swace, a hybrid estate that is the second vehicle to come from the firm’s partnership with Toyota.

The model appears to share a lot in common with the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports, with a similar silhouette and the same hybrid powertrain.

It uses a 1.8-litre petrol engine and electric motor that feeds power to the front wheels, and is capable of running short distances on electric power alone.

(Suzuki)

On the outside, the Swace has smart styling, with a sloping roofline that results in a sporty profile. Up front, there are slim headlights that feature LED technology, and a wide grille that gives the car a muscular appearance.

Inside, it is equipped with an eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other features include a wireless charging pad, two USB terminals, heating for the front seats and steering wheel and air conditioning.

It gets decent boot capacity at 596 litres with the seats up, while the rear floor can be lowered to help fit taller objects. Meanwhile, folding the second row of seats creates a fully flat loading space.

(Suzuki)

Safety technology includes parking assist, pre-collision warnings, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Sales are scheduled to begin in Europe this winter.