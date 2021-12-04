The Suzuki Katana has been given an update for 2022, gaining more power, improved electronics and other new feature upgrades.

It’s based on the new GSX-S1000 platform that was introduced earlier this year and uses a 999cc four-cylinder engine that makes 150bhp at 11,000rpm.

That’s a couple of horsepower up on before with a broader spread of torque across the rev range thanks to a new intake and exhaust camshaft, new valve springs, new exhaust, and a new airbox.

A new ride-by-wire throttle has also been introduced to deliver power more smoothly. Further control over the power delivery comes from the Drive Mode Selector system. There are three settings available, each having the same peak power but with differing levels of throttle response that vary from sharp and sporty to a softer setting ideal for wet conditions.

