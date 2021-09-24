Suzuki has introduced a new sports tourer motorcycle – the GSX-S1000GT.

Essentially a touring version of its recently updated GSX-S1000, the GT brings additional touring features which enable it to cover big distances in great comfort.

The riding position is more upright, for one, while a screen and extra bodywork over the regular S-1000 help to deflect the wind. The seat is well-cushioned and accompanied by a more comfortable pillion section, while optional hard luggage is capable of carrying two full-face helmets.

