Suzuki has introduced a new pair of models with the GSX-S1000GX crossover and GSX-8R expanding the firm’s already wide range of motorcycles.

Unveiled at the Eicma show in Milan, Italy, the GSX-S1000GX pushes Suzuki into a new segment for the first time, blending sports bike characteristics with the more upright stance of a tourer.

It’s powered by a 999cc four-cylinder engine while all versions get a quick-shifter for speedier gearchanges and cruise control which can help to make longer journeys more comfortable. It’s also the first Suzuki motorcycle to get the brand’s new Roll Torque Control, which can calculate the lean angle of the motorbike and adjust torque levels to ensure that the rider can exit a corner cleanly and safely.

