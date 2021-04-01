Suzuki has updated its popular Burgman 400 scooter, bringing a raft of upgrades alongside a revised 400cc engine.

First launched in 1998, the Burgman went through updates in both 2006 and 2018. This new version – set to arrive in dealerships this summer – introduces a new twin-plug cylinder head incorporating simultaneous ignition timing, delivering strong power delivery and added combustion efficiency. As well as improving fuel consumption, the change also reduces the possibility of engine knocking in the upper-speed range.

