Adventure bikes are riding high in terms of popularity, with bike manufacturers of all types building their own examples to tempt the growing number of people wanting to get their hands on one. Suzuki is no different and it’s this bike – the V-Strom 800DE – which is one of the firm’s latest adventure bikes to enter the fray.

Strikingly designed and equipped with an engine that we’ve already seen put to good use in Suzuki’s GSX-8S, the V-Strom 800DE could be an ideal gateway into the world of adventure motorcycling. But can it deliver? We’ve been testing it to find out.

The V-Strom 800DE is designed as an out-and-out adventure bike, which is why you’ll notice the high riding position, wide bars and upright screen which have been included to make this bike as comfortable as can be over long distances, be they on or off-road. Also included with this latest Suzuki are all manner of safety assistance technology and a standard-fit quickshifter for seamless gearchanges.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com