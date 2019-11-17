SV Beauty received the prestigious Best Perfect-Store Progamme Distributor Award 2019 from Coty Luxury Export Europe. Having been chosen from all European distributors, it was a very proud moment for the SV Beauty team, who worked extremely hard over the past 18 months to consolidate the business and reach important targets. SV Beauty, a leading import and distribution company, part of the VJ Salomone Group, has a strong portfolio of international leading brands, spanning from point-of-market-entry beauty brands to the world’s most luxurious fragrance brands including Hugo Boss, Gucci, Calvin Klein, Burberry and Chloe, among others. Seen here are Murat de Picciotto, sales director, Coty Luxury Export Europe; Olga Szlobogyan, brand executive, SV Beauty; Pamela Vassallo, marketing executive, SV Beauty; Joanna Salomone, executive director, SV Beauty; and Noelle Goris, general manager, Coty travel retail and luxury export Europe.