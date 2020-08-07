Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens, both ranked in the women’s top 10, withdrew on Friday from the US Open, joining other senior players in pulling out because of concerns about coronavirus.

“Considering all aspects, I have decided not to play the US Open,” Svitolina, a Ukrainian ranked number five, wrote on social media.

Bertens, a Dutchwoman ranked seventh, said on Instagram that she made her decision after a “long consideration.”

