Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus attempt to reach the Wimbledon final on Thursday, guaranteeing a championship showdown packed with political symbolism and potentially awkward optics.

Svitolina, the feelgood story of the tournament, having only returned to the sport from maternity leave three months ago, admits there are bigger, global issues in play at the All England Club.

The 28-year-old has consistently highlighted the suffering at home in the ongoing war, admitting that the tidal wave of support she receives “melts my heart”.

On Thursday, she faces fellow unseeded player Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

