The top-ranked Ukranian woman tennis player Elina Svitolina on Monday said she would refuse to play Russian and Belarusian tennis players in tournaments.

She also criticised the governing bodies of tennis, shortly after two of her compatriots aimed a swing at the WTA when they criticised the organisation for not taking a position on the Russian invasion of their country.

Svitolina, ranked 15th in the world, is the top seed in the WTA tournament in Monterrey where she is drawn to play Russian Anastasia Potapova in her first match. Two other Russians, Kamilla Rakhimova and Anna Kalinskaya, are also in the draw.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.