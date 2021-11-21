Swanky Boutique, a leading children’s concept stores, has just opened a physical store in Victory Street, Qormi.

The boutique provides a wide range of sustainably beautiful baby and kids’ products for newborns up to seven-year-old children.

Lara Cuschieri, managing director at Swanky Boutique, said: “We are different to the toy stores found locally, the majority of our products are made from sustainable materials while the plastic items we have are made from bio-plastic. All our beautiful products are ethically made and pleasing to look at for children and parents alike.

“After focusing online for five years, we decided to take the next step in terms of a physical store, and we are so excited to finally be able to showcase all of our beautiful products for our lovely customers to see.”

Swanky Boutique offers a wide range of products from more than 70 brands from all over the world, including organic baby essentials, wooden toys with simple colours, arts, crafts and puzzles, as well as larger items such as nursery and play furniture and the very popular retro-style bikes, trikes and scooters.

Established in 2016, Swanky Boutique focused its business model online and offered convenient free delivery on all orders in Malta and Gozo. They will continue to do so, however, customers now have the option to also view everything in their new store in Qormi.

Swanky Boutique is also the official distributor in Malta for Kids Concept, by Astrup, Mamamemo, Elle Porte, Rosajou, Bling2o, We Might Be Tiny and Scrunch. To find out more or shop online, visit www.swankyboutique.com. For B2B enquiries, visit https://kidsbrandsb2b.com.

