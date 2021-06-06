Swanky Boutique, a leading local online children’s concept store, has just become the official distributor of Bling2o for Malta and Gozo.

Lara Cuschieri, managing director at Swanky Boutique, said: “We are delighted to bring Bling2o, the world’s most extraordinary aquatic wear and ski goggles to Malta. It is a magical, high-quality brand that puts a smile on so many kids around the globe. As a world-renowned brand which can be found at the likes of Harrods and Children’s Salon in the UK, we are proud to represent Bling2o locally.”

The Bling2o goggles are well-known for their latex-free, lead-free and anti-fog properties, as well as their unique, vast collection of colourful designs for boys and girls.

The brand was founded in 2013 by experienced New York wholesale, merchandising and product design experts. All Bling2o products, which combine passion with trends children love, undergo the highest quality control testing programmes through highly-accredited laboratories and are in accordance with the most stringent global safety standards.

Swanky Boutique was set up in 2016 and today is a leading online children’s concept store, bringing together beautiful toys and gifts for baby and children.

Bling2o products can be found on Swanky Boutique’s online shop, which provides free next day delivery across Malta and Gozo. Bling2o is also available via leading retailers. For more information or for wholesale enquiries, e-mail b2b@swankyboutique.com.