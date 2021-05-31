Swanky Boutique, Malta’s leading online children’s concept store, has just announced the launch of Bling2o as the official distributor for Malta and Gozo.

Lara Cuschieri, managing director at Swanky Boutique said: “We are delighted to bring Bling2o, the world’s most extraordinary aquatic wear and ski goggles to Malta. It is truly a magical, high-quality brand that puts a smile on so many kids around the globe. As a world-renowned brand which can be found at the likes of Harrods and Children’s Salon in the UK, we are proud to represent Bling2o locally.”

The Bling2o goggles are well-known for their latex free, lead free and anti-fog properties as well as their unique, vast collection of colourful designs for both boys and girls.

Bling2o products can be found on Swanky Boutique’s online shop, which provides free next day delivery across Malta and Gozo. Bling2o is also available via leading retailers.

Bling2o was founded in 2013 by experienced New York wholesale, merchandising and product design experts. By combining passion with the trends kids love, endless possibilities were created for these products. All Bling2o products undergo the highest quality control testing programs through highly accredited laboratories and are in accordance with the most stringent global safety standards.

Swanky Boutique was set up in 2016 and today is a leading online children’s concept store bringing beautiful toys and gifts for baby and kids to one magical place.