Leading local children’s concept store Swanky Boutique has just become the official distributor of Kid’s Concept for Malta and Gozo.

Founded in 2007 and specialising in high-quality, durable and sustainable wooden toys, nursery furnishings and gifts for toddlers and young children designed with functionality and innovation in mind, Kid’s Concept is world-renowned for its passion in encouraging better play for all children and in spreading joy through its products in a safe and fun manner.

Lara Cuschieri, managing director at Swanky Boutique said: “We are really proud to represent such a high-quality brand locally and excited to introduce the Maltese to a new range of beautiful and sustainable children’s products.”

Complying with the top-quality standards Kids Concept closely works with skilled suppliers from across the world - it takes anywhere between six to 18 months for a Kid’s Concept fully-tested product to reach a child’s hands. The end result is a toy that encourages little ones to learn and improve their motor skills, but above all, to inspire hours of creative and imaginative play.

From beautifully-made wooden toys and nursery décor to role play toys and musical instruments all products are made from premium materials and finished in tastefully subtle hues, lending that well-known Scandi cool to any room.

Swanky Boutique was established in 2016 and today is a leading online children’s lifestyle store, bringing together beautiful toys and gifts for babies, toddlers and beyond.

Kid’s Concept’s range of unique products can be found on Swanky Boutique’s online shop, which provides free delivery across Malta and Gozo with no minimum order required. Retailers with wholesale enquiries may visit the dedicated B2B site.