Swansea and Brentford will meet for a £180 million ($254 million) place in the Premier League after winning their Championship play-off semi-finals on Saturday.

Swansea clinched a 2-1 aggregate success against Barnsley thanks to a 1-1 draw at the Liberty Stadium in the second leg.

Brentford staged a thrilling fightback to seal a 3-2 aggregate victory against Bournemouth, winning 3-1 in west London to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit.

