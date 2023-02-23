In-form Mallory Swanson scored again as the United States beat Brazil 2-1 to clinch a fourth straight SheBelieves Cup crown Wednesday.

Striker Swanson has now netted in six matches in a row, the longest such run for the US women since Christen Press did the same from November 2019 to February 2020.

Swanson is hitting form at the right time, with the top-ranked United States preparing to defend their crown in July’s Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

