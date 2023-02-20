In-form striker Mallory Swanson grabbed her seventh goal in five games as the United States beat Japan 1-0 in the SheBelieves Cup in Nashville on Sunday.

The Americans followed up Thursday’s triumph over Canada with a second victory to leave them perfectly placed going into Wednesday’s final game against Brazil.

But the US women, preparing to defend their crown in July’s Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, survived some late scares against a Japan side that enjoyed plenty of midfield dominance but lacked the killer touch in front of goal.

More details on SportsDesk.