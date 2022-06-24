Swedish veteran Sarah Sjostrom surged to her fourth straight world title in the women’s 50m butterfly in Budapest on Friday.

In the night’s second final, Ben Proud claimed Britain’s first gold of the championships as he grabbed victory in the 50m freestyle.

Sjostrom won her race in 24.95sec to edge Frenchwoman Melanie Henique by 0.36sec with China’s Zhang Yufei third at 0.37.

She tied the record for most consecutive world titles in the same event, but the record could prove short-lived. American Katie Ledecky was racing the women’s 800m freestyle, which she has won four straight times, later in the evening.

