Fifth-ranked Sweden announced their squad for the upcoming Visit Malta Women’s Trophy that will be held between February 18 and February 23.

During their training camp in Malta, the Swedes will face Austria at the Hibernians Stadium (kick-off: 15.00) and Mark Gatt’s side on February 23 at the same venue (kick-off: 14.30).

This tournament will serve Sweden as preparation for the women’s football tournament at next Summer’s Olympic Games, in Tokyo.

