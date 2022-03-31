Ex-NBA star Jonas Jerebko has been cut from Sweden’s national basketball squad, the federation said Thursday, a day after he joined CSKA Moscow despite international condemnation of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

“A player on the national team represents the Swedish Basketball Federation,” the body said in a statement announcing his exclusion.

Jerebko, 35, is the only Swede to have played in the NBA, where he spent 10 seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors between 2009 and 2019.

