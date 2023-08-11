Amanda Ilestedt scored her fourth goal of the tournament and Filippa Angeldal netted a penalty as Sweden hung on to beat Japan 2-1 on Friday and set up a Women’s World Cup semi-final with Spain.

Centre-back Ilestedt poked in just after the half-hour mark at Eden Park in Auckland to give Sweden a deserved lead and leave Japan trailing for the first time at the World Cup.

Angeldal made it 2-0 from a penalty seven minutes into the second half before Japan attempted a comeback, with Riko Ueki missing a spot-kick and Honoka Hayashi pulling one back with three minutes left of normal time.

