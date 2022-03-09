Sweden said Wednesday it believed its team could be at a disadvantage after FIFA confirmed that Russia would be kicked out of the 2022 World Cup playoffs over the invasion of Ukraine.

World football’s governing body said Tuesday that Poland, who Russia were due to face in the playoff semi-final this month, would be given a bye into one of the European playoff finals.

Poland will face the winners of the match between Sweden and the Czech Republic for a place in the finals in Qatar.

The playoff final will take place on March 29, five days after the Swedes and Czechs play each other, potentially giving an advantage to the Poles who will be well rested.

The head of the Swedish football federation, Hakan Sjostrand, said he would have preferred it if FIFA had found a new opponent for Poland in place of Russia.

