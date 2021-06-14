Sweden will not call up any reserves and will instead keep Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg even though the pair have both tested positive for Covid-19, the Swedish Football Association said Monday.

The final lineup of the squad was announced mere hours before the country’s Euro 2020 debut against Spain.

“It feels good that Mattias and Dejan are feeling well and can come back to the troop,” coach Janne Andersson said in a statement published by the Swedish FA.

