Sweden will not play Russia in the 2022 World Cup play-offs because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine the football federation said on Saturday.

Sweden would have to beat the Czech Republic and Russia overcome Poland for them to face each other on March 29 in Russia.

“Whatever FIFA decide, we will not play against Russia in March,” Karl-Erik Nilsson, president of the federation said in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday the Poles said they would not play the Russians in Moscow —which hosted the World Cup final only four years ago — on March 24 for the same reason.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta