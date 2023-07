Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom broke her own 50m freestyle world record at swimming’s world championships on Saturday, setting a new mark of 23.61sec.

Sjostrom’s previous record was 23.67, set at the world championships in Budapest in 2017.

Sjostrom was swimming in the semi-finals of the event, less than half an hour after winning the 50m butterfly title.

