First-time semi-finalists Spain face a more seasoned Sweden at the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday, with a final against England or co-hosts Australia the prize.

Spain and Sweden kick off at 0800 GMT at Eden Park in Auckland in the first semi-final, before European champions England go into battle with Australia in Sydney on Wednesday.

The meeting in Auckland is a clash of styles — Spain’s superior technique and mesmerising passing versus Sweden’s more physical approach and use of dead-ball situations.

Sweden are into their third semi-final in the last four World Cups and even though they have never gone on to win the competition, Peter Gerhardsson’s side believe that experience gives them the edge.

