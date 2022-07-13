Sweden needed a late winner from substitute Hanna Bennison to close in on a place in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with a 2-1 win over Switzerland in Sheffield on Wednesday.

Ranked second in the world, Sweden were among the pre-tournament favourites but have so far struggled to hit top gear in England so far.

After a 1-1 draw to open their campaign against defending champions the Netherlands, the Olympic silver medallists were expected to roll over a Swiss side ranked 20th in the world.