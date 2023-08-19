Sweden scored either side of half-time to spoil Australia’s party and claim third spot at the Women’s World Cup with a 2-0 win in Brisbane on Saturday.

In front of a crowd of nearly 50,000, Sweden took the lead with a 30th-minute penalty by Fridolina Rolfo and doubled their advantage with a powerful strike from Kosovare Asllani just after the hour.

Ranked third in the world, this is the fourth time that Sweden have finished third at the tournament.

They fully deserved their win against the hosts, dominating the midfield and keeping talismanic Australian striker Sam Kerr relatively quiet.

Australia’s other dangerous attacker, Mary Fowler, had a night to forget as she struggled physically against the size and power of the Swedish defenders.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com