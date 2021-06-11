Sweden will have to do without the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Euro 2020, but young talents like Alexander Isak and Dejan Kulusevski are bidding to make sure the veteran’s absence isn’t too keenly felt.

Kulusevski, who has had a meteoric rise in Serie A with Juventus, and Isak, another 21-year-old prodigy from Real Sociedad, will both be making their first appearances at the European Championship in the blue and yellow of Sweden.

After a much-touted return to the national team at the end of March after an almost five-year hiatus, Ibrahimovic had his sights set on once again playing in an international tournament.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta