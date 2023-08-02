Sweden set up a Women’s World Cup last-16 showdown with the United States after a Rebecka Blomqvist header and an Elin Rubensson penalty gave them a 2-0 win over Argentina on Wednesday.

Blomqvist headed home in the 66th minute on a cold and wet night in Hamilton and substitute Rubensson added a last-minute spot kick as Sweden made it three wins out of three to finish top of Group G.

The result also confirmed Argentina’s elimination, as South Africa’s 3-2 win over Italy took the African champions through in second place and handed them a last-16 tie against the Netherlands.

