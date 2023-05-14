Sweden won the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday with singer Loreen confirming the bookies' predictions in the run-up to the contest in Liverpool.

Sweden's song Tattoo won the jury vote by a mile and placed second in the public vote, enough to beat Finland and Israel into second and third place respectively.

Sweden won 583 points, Finland 526 points, Israel 362 points, Italy 350 points, and Norway 268 points.

Loreen is only the second artist to win the Eurovision song contest twice, after winning the contest in 2012.

Britain hosted the Eurovision grand final on Saturday night on behalf of last year's runaway winners Ukraine. The UK and Germany placed at the bottom of the list.

Malta failed to make it through to the final for the second year running. The Busker's song Dance (Our Own Party) did not make it through the final songs in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

The show opened with a performance by last year's winners - Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra - featuring a surprise cameo by Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Rapper Kaarija performs on behalf of Finland. Photo: AFP

Singer Noa Kirel performs on behalf of Israel during the final of the Eurovision Song contest 2023. Photo: AFP