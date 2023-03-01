With a population of just over 10 million, Sweden is a relatively small country – and yet it punches above its weight.

First, there are the sights and sounds of Sweden. This Scandinavian country has so much green space – and that is only natural, given that it is one of the largest countries in Europe, yet has one of the smallest populations. And that means that Sweden still has extensive forest coverage – which combined with over 90,000 lakes and some 3,000 kilometres of coastline, makes it a nature lover’s dream.

The urban landscape is similarly attractive – cities have large green spaces, also thanks to the fact that populations have a high participation in public transport. The cities are also conscious of design – and Sweden ranks high in design ranks. Swedish design looks good and is ingeniously simple. No wonder Swedish design has become a world standard in the past decades. Art also plays a huge role – walk into Stockholm metro stations, for instance, and you will be amazed at how these underground stations have become a concentration of paintings, sculptures and installations.

Then there is the culture factor. Sweden is known for its music, art and literature – from Abba and Robyn to Henning Mankell’s famous literary creation, Kurt Wallander, Sweden is a culture powerhouse.

No wonder Sweden consistently ranks as one of the happiest countries in the world, according to the World Happiness Index.

This following owes a lot to technological innovation – including in innovative payment methods that are efficient, effective and safe – and a clear understanding of what kind of entertainment players look for when playing at an online casino. This has translated into Sweden gaining a high status in the online gaming industry, with some of the leading developers and operators hailing from Sweden.

Sweden has a strong licensing regime – which balances player experience with responsible gaming. The country introduced regulated online gaming in 2019 – before that, the State had a monopoly on gambling. The new regime was aimed at regulating the gambling market, while strengthening the protection of players by dividing the market into three sectors: a competitive sector including online gaming and betting, a sector reserved for public purposes, and yet another sector reserved for the State.

The new legislation encouraged developers and operators to vary their offering, from simple games such as bingo to a selection of classic favourites such as roulette, poker and blackjack to slots with exciting narratives that attract players with varied interests.

