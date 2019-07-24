To continue driving the future of motorsport, Cupra has signed Mattias Ekström as the new e-ambassador of the brand. The Swedish racer joins the Tribe to lead Cupra’s electric racing strategy. Besides, Ekström will become the Cupra e-Racer official driver.

The special car division from Seat and the Swedish pilot’s alliance embodies the spirit of motorsport innovation. While Cupra is pioneering the racing world with the Cupra e-Racer, the first-ever electric touring car, Ekström has mastered different forms of competition such as the FIA World Rally Cross Championship, where he created his own team.

From now on, both sides’ connection to the track will create the path of racing cars’ innovation. Ekström will be presented as Cupra brand ambassador at the brand’s stand in the IAA Frankfurt International Motor Show.

Ekström (Sweden, 1978) is a FIA World Rallycross Champion, a two-time DTM champion and a three-time winner of the Race of Champions. He has been racing for more than 25 years in different touring, rally and karting competitions, being widely regarded as one of the most versatile drivers in the world.

While Cupra is fully aware that the future of racing will involve the use of alternative propulsion, the brand’s engineers will work alongside Mattias Ekström on the Cupra e-Racer’s testing as well as the development of forthcoming electric racing vehicles.

“Joining Cupra is a natural move for me. After a career dedicated to the racing world where I had explored all combustion engine formats I wanted to transition to electric racing with Cupra, which has been a pathfinder in this segment since its creation,” said the new Cupra e-ambassador.



While the Cupra e-Racer has been the very first example of the potential that Cupra has in electric racing, it is just a prelude of the brand’s technological capabilities.

“Electric propulsion is going to be at the core of Cupra’s racing strategy. We will leverage on Mattias’ racing experience and innovation skills to reinvent the future of racing and develop new experiences around global motorsport,” said Antonino Labate, director of strategy, business eevelopment and operations.

Last year, Cupra presented the world’s first 100 per cent electric touring racing car, the Cupra e-Racer, a true motorsport car delivering 300kW of continuous power and up to 500kW (680 PS) at its peak. It can reach a top speed of 270 km/h, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in only 3.2 seconds, and from 0 to 200 km/h in only 8.2 seconds.