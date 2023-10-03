Gabriel Forss will be visiting Malta with his choir in October for rehearsals towards a free concert on October 18 at 7.30pm at Fort St Elmo together with Maltese pop singer Kevin Borg, also known as the winner of the Swedish TV broadcast show Idol. Borg is also a multi-platinum awarded artist and songwriter, selling over six million albums globally.

The audience can look forward to a mixed repertoire featuring international pop, soul, gospel as well as some Swedish songs.

“I am excited and very happy to be able to collaborate and welcome Kevin as our special guest at the concert and I look forward to our rehearsals together and meeting the audience in a fantastic concert experience at the beautiful Fort St Elmo in Valletta,” said Forss. “A little over 700.000 people sing in choirs in Sweden, it’s a strong tradition and I am delighted for the opportunity to come to Malta with my choir – it is a dream come true.”

“I am truly looking forward to sharing the stage with a great friend and a wonderful director once again. Me and Gabriel Forss have performed together on one of my first concert tours in Sweden and now I look forward to welcoming him and his wonderful choir in my wonderful home country Malta,” commented Borg. “I am sure that this is going to be one of those concerts that the audience will remember for a long time.”