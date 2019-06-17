A group of 47 youths from Sweden have been in Gozo for a week-long activity programme. The youths participated in various activities together with the Don Bosco Oratory youths. During one of the activities, TV personality Mark Laurence Zammit shared his experiences in the media-world together with the youths. The group also animated Mass at the Don Bosco Oratory chapel. The youths were entertained to a pasta and pizza night and played football against Gozo youths.
