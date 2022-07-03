The Manoel Theatre’s first in-house musical theatre production is one of the darkest ever written. ROGER TIRAZONA and STEPHEN OLIVER give their take on the bloodthirsty characters.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is a multiple award-winning musical, but even those who have never seen it will know from its title that it is not a romantic comedy.

The musical, set in Victorian London with music and lyrics by the late Stephen Sondheim, tells the story of Benjamin Barker, a barber who is unjustly exiled to Australia for 15 years by Judge Turpin.

Upon his return to London, Barker starts calling himself Sweeney Todd and seeks revenge against the ruthless judge who has ruined his life. The story first appeared as a serialised fiction piece in Victorian times and has since been adapted to many different plays and films. A 1973 play inspired Sondheim to write this musical.

Roger Tirazona, who will be playing the title role, has gone to great lengths to prepare for it. “I did my research on the play that inspired Sondheim, in an effort to get inside the composer’s head,” he explains. “The complexity of the show is unparalleled, and, in terms of preparation, there is only one way to go: practise until you cannot get it wrong.”

Sweeney Todd’s misfortunes turn him into a bloodthirsty monster who will stop at nothing in his quest to kill as many customers as he can because, according to him, they “all deserve to die”.

However, like all the best villains, Sweeney Todd is not born a killer. “The Todd the audience sees is unrecognisable from the person he used to be, but there are moments of vulnerability when they can catch glimpses of the original Benjamin Barker,” says Tirazona.

Vengeance is the driving force behind the storyline, and it is all brought about by the callousness of Judge Turpin, Sweeney Todd’s nemesis. Stephen Oliver, who will be taking on the role of the evil judge, does not blame Todd for wanting to exact revenge.

“His revenge is aimed at Judge Turpin first and foremost, and rightly so,” says Oliver.

“Not content with having sent Todd off to Australia, Turpin even violates the barber’s wife, casts her out onto the streets, and makes their only daughter his ward, only to try and take advantage of her when she grows into a woman. It is difficult to find any redeeming qualities in Turpin. Our sympathy as an audience is with Sweeney Todd and our hopes are that he finds the peace and rightful justice he seeks.”

Although the story hinges on the animosity between Tirazona’s and Oliver’s characters, the cast has another 19 members. “This cast is one of the strongest I have had the pleasure to work with,” Oliver shares.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will be performed between July 17 and 24 for audiences aged 12 and above. Tickets are available via e-mail at bookings@teatrumanoel.mt, by telephone on 2124 6389 or online here.