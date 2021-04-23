A wholesale review of the way English football is run that was ordered after the European Super League debacle will consider creating a new regulator and changing the “fit and proper person test” for owners.

It will also examine how to give fans a greater say in how their clubs are run and consider interventions to protect clubs’ identities — including their location and team badges.

Ministers hope the doomed breakaway bid by the Premer League’s “big six” teams will prove to be a watershed moment for the game.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta