A wholesale review of the way English football is run that was ordered after the European Super League debacle will consider creating a new regulator and changing the “fit and proper person test” for owners.
It will also examine how to give fans a greater say in how their clubs are run and consider interventions to protect clubs’ identities — including their location and team badges.
Ministers hope the doomed breakaway bid by the Premer League’s “big six” teams will prove to be a watershed moment for the game.
