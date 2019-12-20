Theatre

L-Imbuljuta – Panto in the Dark

Spazju Kreattiv

For the second year running, the Panto in the Dark, the brainchild of writer-directors Vikesh Godhwani and Marta Vella, is finally back.

With a concept as novel as ever and several cast members making their return from last year; this year’s edition, staged at Spazju Kreattiv, and produced by the latter, is slicker, punchier and packs the jokes in at a rate of more than a laugh a minute.

With a running time of just over an hour and 15 minutes, this performance relies heavily on having a tight, sharp script and the Godhwani-Vella duo do not disappoint.

Every line is carefully crafted to include humour and pace. Further sustaining the piece is some phenomenal voice acting on the part of the performers.

Delivering the story of L-Imbuljuta to an audience seated in pitch darkness, are Chucky Bartolo, who plays Dame Nik Olbiss, and Davinia Hamilton, who plays her young daughter Maxine, as well as their evil neighbour’s maid Doris and Dnegel the dog.

Joseph Zammit plays millionaire baddie chef Jacques Le Juice and doubles brilliantly as Nik Olbiss’s Italian landlord Giacomo, as well as the mysterious Cloaked Woman (with an eye-patch), who encounters Maxine in the market and gives her the chestnuts to make the imbuljuta.

Finally, Samuel Farrugia plays Henri Le Juice, Jacques’s young son, who is as conscientious and kind as his father is selfish and corrupt. The cast also play other minor chorus roles.

It is phenomenal to think that an entire panto as dynamic as this is aired and mastered live in a tiny recording booth by sound designer Mario Sammut – where one sophisticated microphone transmits the entire action to a rapt audience.

What added to the intensively rousing piece this year was a slew of song performances under the watchful ear of vocal coach Sean Borg, which included covers of Ira Losco’s Hey Now – sung by the cast along with Owen Leuellen in a pre-recorded cameo.

I couldn’t quite believe how well the lyrics were tweaked and rewritten in true panto style to great effect, particularly Spectacular Spectacular (Moulin Rouge) sung by Hamilton, Zammit and Bartolo, Bad Guy (Billie Eillish) sung by an inimitable Zammit and Juice (Lizzo) sung by Bartolo, Hamilton and Zammit.

Bartolo is not new to playing the dame, but his experience in drag stand-up has really eased him into a role that he performs with ease, giving a thoroughly enjoyable performance as a very likeable dame, who is not so outrageous as she is stubbornly fabulous.

Farrugia’s Henri is honest and endearing, matching Hamilton’s sweet Maxine in their earnestness. It is, however, Hamilton and Zammit who completely smashed it.

These two are power-house voice actors, whose versatility has become indisputable. It is an absolute pleasure listening to them bringing their characters to life.

L-Imbuljuta does not lose any of the Christmas magic normally associated with the flamboyant technicolour extravaganzas of traditional panto. It wields a magic of its own as it focuses on the other senses when sight is taken away, in a truly effective immersive experience.

This panto is a definite go-to with its no-holds-barred jokes about Maltese current events and is certainly a must-hear performance. Do not miss it.

L-Imbuljuta – Panto in the Dark is being staged in English at Spazju Kreattiv, St James Cavalier, Valletta today at 8pm, tomorrow and on Sunday at 5 and 8pm, on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, December 28 and Sunday, December 29 at 8pm. Tickets can be booked from www.kreattivita.org or by calling 2122 3200.