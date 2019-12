The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is today presenting the concert Christmas Serenades at the Hotel Phoenicia in Floriana.

Under the direction of Raoul Lay, the orchestra will play Anton Dvořák’s Serenade for Strings in E major, Op. 22, Richard Strauss’s Serenade in E flat Major, Op. 7 and Richard Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll, an intimate tone poem celebrating the composer’s love for his wife.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. For tickets, log on to www.showshappening.com.