Everyone wants to hear sweet and sincere words from someone who is deeply special to them. If you have a lady who has captured your heart and you cannot imagine your life without her, you can tell her something sweet and loving to inspire her to feel the same way about you. Here are some sweet words to tell a woman to make her fall in love with you.

Sometimes, it’s just hard to find the right words. This year, we have compiled some sweet words to tell a woman so she can fall in love with you more. These love words for her will help you to preserve a loving and healthy relationship.

To make them more personal, you can add her name or nickname to any of these. Find out how to make your girlfriend love you more, and use these sweet words for her on a daily basis.

• God was probably just showing off by creating someone like you.

• You were my wish upon a shooting star. I remember wishing that I will find true love one day, and I did. Now, I believe that every wish always comes true, if you really need it.

• My love, you deserve the entire world. I am unable to give you the world, but I can give you something even more valuable: I can give you my heart, my soul, and all of me.

• Every day of my life, every hour and minute, my heart is beating your name.

• When you look into my eyes, you will find me there. But when you look into my heart, you will find yourself.

• Sometimes I look at you and it is hard to explain how someone like me ended up with a beautiful princess like you. Thank you for your unconditional love.

• I love you more than the entire world, and my love for you only grows bigger with every passing day.

• Life without you is so not worth living. I only feel happy and complete when you are with me.

• Every time I see your gorgeous face and look into your amazing eyes, I fall in love with you more and more, and it feels like heaven to know that we are together.

• I will always make you feel like you are the most special and beautiful woman in the entire world. This is my main objective – to make you smile and feel good about yourself.

• When I remember that I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I start really missing you, because I want the rest of my life to come already.

• You are more than just beautiful – you are gorgeous, charming, and magnificent.

• Before I met you, I did not understand the meaning of true love. Thank you for teaching me what love is, and giving it to me.

• Did it hurt when God left you without your wings and sent you to live on Earth?

• If I ended up in heaven after death and was asked in which form I would like to come back, I would choose the form of a tear. This way, I can be born in your eyes, then I would roll down your cheeks and then die right on your lips.

• I have put one of my tears into the wide ocean. When you find it, only then I will probably stop loving you.

• I never knew how it feels to have butterflies all around my stomach before you came into my life and now I experience it every single day.

Find more romantic words for her at www.legit.ng.