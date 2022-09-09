An emergency bathroom break powered world number one Iga Swiatek into a US Open final showdown with trailblazing Tunisian fifth-seed Ons Jabeur on Thursday.

Two-time French Open champion Swiatek advanced to the first US Open final of her career after coming from behind to beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The victory sent the 21-year-old from Poland into a Saturday final with Jabeur, who thrashed France’s Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 in Thursday’s other semi-final.

Sabalenka, the sixth seed from Belarus, looked poised to create an upset after a dominant first set performance in which she broke Swiatek no fewer than three times.

But Swiatek was rejuvenated after a quick dash to the bathroom following the opening set.

