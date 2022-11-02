World number one Iga Swiatek opened her season-ending WTA Finals campaign Tuesday with a straight-sets victory over Russia’s eighth-ranked Daria Kasatkina.

Polish star Swiatek, who has enjoyed a stellar year that included Grand Slam singles titles at the French and US Opens, eased to a 6-2, 6-3 victory in 1hr 22min at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena in Texas.

The 21-year-old is the heavy favorite to add to her tally of eight tournament victories at this week’s eight-player tournament.

Against Kasatkina on Tuesday, the three-time Grand Slam champion was quickly into her stride, racing to a 3-0 lead after an early break of serve.

