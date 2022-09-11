Iga Swiatek surged to the third Grand Slam title of her career with a maiden victory at the US Open on Saturday, defeating Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in straight sets to extend her remarkable finals winning streak.

The 21-year-old world number one from Poland saw off a second set fightback from history-chasing Jabeur to prevail 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) in 1hr 52min at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The win was Swiatek’s second Grand Slam title of 2022 to set alongside her French Open victory in June, which followed her maiden Grand Slam win at Roland Garros in 2020.

Swiatek’s victory was her 10th straight win in a final. She is unbeaten in finals since suffering a lone reverse in her first WTA final in Lugano three years ago.

Swiatek collapsed on court in relief after a win that saw her pocket a hefty $2.6 million in prize money.

