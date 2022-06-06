Poland’s Iga Swiatek extended her lead at the top of the WTA rankings released on Monday after her French Open triumph in Paris over American Coco Gauff, who moves closer to the Top 10.

The 21-year-old Polish star took the world number one ranking after Australian Ashleigh Barty retired early in April.

And after claiming her 35th successive victory in Roland Garros, she now has over 4,300 points advance on new world number two Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

